Congress Slams BJP For Broken Soybean MSP Promise, Claims Farmers Still Suffering

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh (L) & Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday raised the issue of the soybean farmers of the state still not getting the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce despite former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis promising it over a decade ago.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that it was in 2013 that Fadnavis promised the Maharashtra farmers “a price of Rs 6,000 per quintal for soybean”. Similarly, he recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then CM of Gujarat, had promised to implement the Swaminathan Commission Report that granted legal status to MSP.

2013: Devendra Fadnavis promises Maharashtra’s farmers a price of Rs 6,000 per quintal for soyabean



2014: The then-fully biological CM of Gujarat promises to implement Swaminathan Commission Report, which would grant legal status to MSP



2024: Soyabean is trading at about Rs.… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 13, 2024

However, Ramesh said a decade later in 2024, “soybean is trading at about Rs 4,200 per quintal — far below Mr. Fadnavis’s Rs 6,000 and below the MSP of Rs 4,892”. He charged that “there is perhaps no constituency that the BJP has backstabbed harder than farmers.”

Stating that the BJP has “provided zero assistance with rising input prices”, the Congress leader added that “they have also refused to grant legal status to MSP”.

'Farmers Face A Double Whammy,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Ramesh said the farmers “face a double whammy” since during a drought, they suffer from poor yields, and when the rain is abundant - like in 2024 - they suffer due to sudden crash in prices due to excess produce. In the case of soybean, Ramesh said, it is “grown on an estimated 5 million hectares in Maharashtra”.

Similarly, cotton, another crop whose prices have crashed in recent years and is selling below MSP, is grown on another 4 million hectares.