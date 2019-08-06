Congress raises red flag on profligacy in Mayor Marathon

Bhayandar: Already facing sharp criticism from locals and social organisations for its profligate Rs 65 lakh spending, the BJP-ruled Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) received yet another setback after the local Congress unit registered their opposition against massive irregularities and corruption in the Mayor’s Marathon event scheduled to be held on August 18.

After the civic chief turned down the proposal of shouldering the financial burden citing lack of funds, the adamant BJP rulers rolled up their sleeves and decided to conduct the event by holding out the begging bowl in front of individuals and private establishments seeking donations and sponsorships.

“The entire process of fund collection not only smacks of corruption and malpractices, but the event itself has translated into BJP’s cheap publicity gimmick ahead of the assembly elections. It is a very shameful act. We will soon launch an agitation,” said Congress working president Pramod Samant.

The Congress alleged that the organisers had conveniently refrained from printing GST registration numbers on the receipts they issued to donors and sponsors while accepting funds on behalf of the MBMC, raising a serious question mark on the accountability of financial transactions and tax evasions.

“The entire collection and spending process is transparent. With the mayor and senior civic officials on-board, a dedicated bank account has been opened to deposit cheques and other conduct other financial transactions,” said a MBMC official.

By Suresh Golani