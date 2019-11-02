Balasaheb Thorat may be pro-tem speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: While the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locking horns against each other in state politics, it may be an intresting situation when state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat will become the pro-tem speaker.

As per the rule, seniormost legislator is appointed as pro-tem speaker and Thorat is the seniormost legislator in the new state Assembly. Even if the governor decides to overlook his seniority, the number two and three on the seniority list are NCP legislators Dilip Valse Patil and Ajit Pawar.

The 14th Assembly of the state, which is recently elected by the people, expected to meet for its first session soon. The first session is called only after the government is formed.

The outgoing 13th Assembly’s term will end on November 9, and the 14th Assembly will come into effect the next day, November 10. The Election Commission had already issued a notification for constitution of the 14th Assembly.

After the government is sworn in, the first thing the newly-elected government has to do is calling the first session of the Assembly to administer the oath to all the newly-elected legislators, election of the Speaker and holding a trust vote.

To complete these procedures, pro-tem speaker is appointed by the governor. The governor admisters the oath of office to the pro-tem speaker.

In Maharashtra, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sought the list of senior legislators from the 14th Assembly. “As per the seniority list, Balasaheb Thorat is elected for the 8th term and he is the seniormost legislator.

He may be appointed the pro-tem speaker by the governor,” a highly placed official at Raj Bhavan said.

“Dilip Valse Patil, Ajit Pawar and Babanrao Pachpute are on second spot on the seniority list. Now, it is up to the governor to take a final call,” the official said.

Vijay alias Balasaheb Thorat was the state Congress president and former revenue minister in the Congress-NCP government. He was first elected to the state assembly in 1985, and till then he had won all elections.

If the BJP-Sena alliance forms the government in the state, Thorat may play a key role in election of the new speaker, which will be seen as equal to floor test.

In 2014, when BJP and Sena formed the government, the seniormost legislator was Ganpatrao Deshmukh of PWP, an ally of the Congress and NCP combine.

But he refused to work as pro-tem speaker due citing health reasons, as the person selected has to sit in the chair to administer the oath of membership to each member. Later, the governor had appointed the second seniormost legislator Com. Jeeva Pandu Gavit as pro-tem speaker.