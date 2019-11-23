Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena negotiations took too long: Abhishek Singhvi

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Saturday expressed surprise at the political developments in Maharashtra and said the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena negotiations took too long as the window was grabbed by "fast movers".

The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister again, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister at the Raj Bhavan.