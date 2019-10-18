Congress-NCP in state will ensure progress: Manmohan Singh

Mumbai: While stressing that Maharashtra will progress much better under the leadership of Congress-NCP, former prime minister Manmohan Singh has appealed to voters to vote for Congress and NCP-led alliance. He was addressing a meet with intellectuals in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Lots of problems facing Maharashtra today are man-made and the solutions lie in policies which are inclusive and welfare-oriented. It is my sincere belief that we need to go back to these time-tested measures to ensure gainful employment, farmer welfare and a better standard of living for all,” he said suggesting only Congress and NCP led government can ensure implementation of these measures.

“The present slowdown and the government’s apathy and incapability are affecting the future and aspirations of millions. The much advertised “double engine” model of governance on which the BJP seeks votes has utterly failed. Mumbai and Maharashtra have had to face some of the worst effects of the economic slowdown,” he expressed his worry.

“The manufacturing growth rate of Maharashtra has been declining for four consecutive years. The state has witnessed one of the highest factory shutdowns in the past five years. T

he industrial slowdown has been met with rising imports from China. In the last five years, imports from China have risen by more than Rs. 1,22,000 crore.

Chemicals, fertilisers, electronic goods, and automobiles, products manufactured in Maharashtra, have seen rising imports from our neighbouring country.

I was told of the gloom prevailing in the auto-hub of Pune, India’s largest auto-manufacturing center. Similar problems are affecting Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Amravati which were once vibrant industrial centres.

As demand and production have contracted due to economic mismanagement, business sentiments are down across the state and many firms face closure,” he criticised.