Congress, NCP hit back at PM Modi after he claims migrants were instigated to leave Mumbai by defying COVID lockdown

The ruling Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP, on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his claim in the Parliament that during the first wave of COVID-19, Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai.

Congress Legislature Party leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, ‘’We are proud that the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government did what the Centre should have done. The language of the Prime Minister is not suitable for the post, he should not stoop to such a low level in politics. It was his apologetic attempt to cover up the failure of the Central Government.’’

Thorat said after the sudden announcement of lockdown, the Congress party and the MVA government arranged for the accommodation of the migrant workers who wanted to return to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. ‘’The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee sent about 50,000 workers to their respective villages safely at their own expense. Later, the MVA government also provided relief and its work was hailed all over the world,’’ he noted. ‘’What does the PM want to prove by accusing the same brothers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar? By accusing the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown his dogmatic attitude,’’ he claimed.

Thorat charged that the central government, which was expected to make arrangements for the departure of the workers through railway and other modes of transport during this period, ran away from its responsibility and left the workers to die.

On the other hand, NCP lashed out at Modi saying that he made Parliament an arena for poll propaganda. The PM made his statements with an eye on assembly elections in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand.

‘’Due to the overnight lockdown decision, migrant workers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and many other states with the means available proceeded to their respective villages, occasionally walking the streets. So PM Modi mentioned the poll bound Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand only to win the sympathy of voters,'' said the state NCP chief Jayant Patil.

Patil recalled that after the imposition of lockdown, the Centre had run Shramik Trains which departed from Gujarat also. Most of those trains left from Gujarat and for UP. ‘’The government had provided information to the Parliament in this regard on September 16, 2020. However, no trains were organised for Punjab as very few people from Punjab go to other states as workers. On the contrary, many workers from the northern states go to Punjab for agricultural work. It is not appropriate for the heads of state to make derogatory and erroneous statements about Maharashtra in Parliament, keeping in view the elections in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand alone,’’ he noted.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:31 PM IST