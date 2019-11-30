Congress, NCP continue to fight over Dy CM, speaker posts

Mumbai: Even though the swearing-in is over and the CM Uddhav Thackeray has taken charge, the Congress and the NCP continue to fight on key issues. After first agreeing to leave the deputy chief minister post in lieu of the speaker's post, the Congress is now pressing for the Dy CM post again.

Both the parties may compromise on having one Dy CM and the speaker's post may go to the NCP.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP had held a meeting to sort out the pending issues on Wednesday. It was decided that the NCP will have the Dy CM post, and the Congress will have the speaker's post. The Congress has suggested the name of Prithviraj Chavan for the post of the speaker. But, the NCP and many other Congress leaders, too, had reservations against him. Even, Chavan, too, is reluctant to work as speaker. The NCP has advised them to send a panel of four leaders for consideration. "In 1999, when the NCP had got the speaker's post, the Congress had called a such panel of leaders for their approval," a leader said.

But, until Friday evening, the Congress was expressing its desire to have one deputy CM post as it will reflect prominently that the Congress, too, is part of the MVA government. “First, the Congress pressed for the speaker's post. Now, they are not interested in that post. They are ready to leave this post for one Dy CM post,” a senior NCP leader said.

“The compromise is likely. The NCP and the Congress may have one Dy CM each and speaker’s post will be given to the NCP,” he said.

Expansion likely next week

The Thackeray cabinet is expected to be expanded in the next week. Ajit Pawar is lobbying hard for the post of deputy chief minister. His recent rebellion and breach of trust with NCP chief Sharad Pawar is the main hurdle in this process. If he is made the Dy CM, Sharad Pawar may be blamed for shielding Ajit despite a grave mistake. Therefore, the controversy over the Dy CM post is also being interpreted as Sharad Pawar's strategy to give this post to the Congress and deprive Ajit of this post.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, too, is lobbying hard to get the Dy CM post. So, he is not interested to be a speaker. The cabinet expansion is expected any time between December 3 and 5.