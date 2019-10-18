Congress, NCP and CPI (M) facing crisis of survival: CM Fadnavis

Palghar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the opposition Congress, NCP and CPI(M) were facing a crisis of survival, and added that his government has done a "much better work" than the previous dispensation.

He was addressing an election rally at Dahanu for sitting BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare, who is seeking his re- election. CPI(M) candidate Vinod Nikole is in the fray against him.

"Look at the condition of Congress...It is a matter of question for me whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gives a speech to campaign for his own party or for the BJP.

“In his speech, he says that people have been facing hardships since the last 60 years. But he does not realise that it was his party that was at the helm of affairs for the maximum period," Fadnavis said.