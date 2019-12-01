Congress' Nana Patole set to become Maharashtra Assembly Speaker as BJP nominee pulls out

Chandrakant Patil, president of the BJP’s Maharashtra unit said, “BJP had nominated Kisan Kathore for the post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, yesterday. But, after incumbents’ request, we have decided to withdraw Kathore’s candidature,” according to ANI.

“Earlier, Opposition also filled form for the post of Assembly Speaker, but after request by other MLAs and to keep dignity of Assembly intact, they have taken back the name. Now, election of Speaker to happen unopposed,” ANI quoted NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal as saying.

In an attempt to reach out to the agrarian communities in a government that is 'top-heavy' with western Maharashtra and Maratha leaders, Congress on Saturday nominated its former Kisan Wing leader Nana Patole for the Speaker's post.

Patole represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha, while Kathore is from Murbad in Thane district. This is the fourth term as an MLA for both. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday. Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence after the BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout before the head count began in the 288-member House.