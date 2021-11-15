Congress names Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav, wife of late party leader Rajeev Satav, for MLC bypolls in Maharashtra

Congress has named Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav - wife of the late party leader Rajeev Satav - as its candidate for MLC bypolls in Maharashtra.

Satav’s wife, Pradnya, was recently appointed as the vice president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. She is active in the Hingoli district politics.

Earlier, her name was in news for the byelection to the Rajya Sabha from the same seat which had fallen vacant due to Satav’s death.

Satav (46), considered as a close associate of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, died at a hospital in Pune in May, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection. The late Rajya Sabha member's family members bid him an emotional farewell as his mortal remains were consigned to flames at his native place.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:29 PM IST