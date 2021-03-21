Congress must take stand on Param Bir Singh's claim, says Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai: Congress must take a stand on former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's claim that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels, former MP Sanjay Nirupam has said.

"If at all, whatever Parambir Singh is saying is truth, question should be asked from Hon Sharad Pawar ji because he is the arcitect of current Maharashtra Govt. Is it what the so called third front is going to do finally? Congress must take a stand on this issue," he tweeted.

The demand by Nirupam came even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) state government, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, is reeling under the impact of the "letter bomb" by the serving IPS officer.

A former Shiv Sena leader, Nirupam joined the Congress in 2005.

In the eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a "collection target" from bars, restaurants and other establishments.