Congress MLA Nirmala Gavit joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Congress MLA Nirmala Gavit on Wednesday formally joined the ruling Shiv Sena, a day after resigning as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

Welcoming her into the partyfold, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has said induction of the Igatpuri MLA will strengthen his party in Nashik district.

Gavit, daughter of Congress veteran Manikrao Gavit, had said she was quitting as an MLA to ensure develop­ment of the constituency.