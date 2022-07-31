Mumbai: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh meets Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh meets Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis |

On a day when ED detained Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment case, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, who was accompanied by the Congress MLA and former minister Aslam Shaikh, met the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his office residence Sagar on Sunday evening.

Both later left in the same car though declined to comment on their meeting with Fadnavis.

The state Congress party also did not react to Shaikh’s meeting.