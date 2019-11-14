Congress may seek to share power with Shiv Sena in BMC: Report

The deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra seems not to be ending. While NCP and Congress are still holding talks to support the Shiv Sena in forming government, the Mumbai mayoral election is also scheduled to be held on November 22.
According to Hindustan Times, the Congress may seek to share power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. A senior Congress leader told the leading daily, “We are in the Opposition and we would like to have our candidate in the mayoral elections. There could also be a scenario that we might be in an alliance with the Sena at the state level, but prefer to be in Opposition in the BMC. However, the decision to field a candidate or to support the Sena depends on what happens in the state."
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has a total of 94 corporators in the 227-member House. Its ally-turned-foe Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 82 corporators. If the BJP withdraws its support to the Sena, the Congress and NCP could chip in. With Congress’ 30 and NCP’s six corporators, Sena could hold onto BMC. Together, the formation would have 130 seats.
Shiv Sena has a sitting mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who was elected in 2017 with support from the BJP. A Shiv Sena corporator told the Hindustan Times, “Yashwant Jadhav, Ashish Chemburkar, Sheetal Mhatre and Kishori Pednekar are in the race. We have not discussed power-sharing in the BMC, but there are chances the Congress may demand improvement committee, BEST committee and NCP might ask for deputy mayor’s post and other committees like law committee in exchange for withdrawing a candidate.”
Through a lottery, the state urban development department on Wednesday decided the post of mayor will be for the open general category, unlike 2017. The nomination process will start on November 18.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)