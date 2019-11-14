Congress may seek to share power with Shiv Sena in BMC: Report

The deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra seems not to be ending. While NCP and Congress are still holding talks to support the Shiv Sena in forming government, the Mumbai mayoral election is also scheduled to be held on November 22.

According to Hindustan Times, the Congress may seek to share power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. A senior Congress leader told the leading daily, “We are in the Opposition and we would like to have our candidate in the mayoral elections. There could also be a scenario that we might be in an alliance with the Sena at the state level, but prefer to be in Opposition in the BMC. However, the decision to field a candidate or to support the Sena depends on what happens in the state."