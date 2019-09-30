Congress may contest over 125 seats: State unit President

Mumbai: The Congress is likely to have an “upper hand” in alliance with NCP for Assembly poll and may contest more seats than the ‘125 each’ formula earlier agreed upon, state Cong­ress chief Balasaheb Thorat hinted on Sun­day.

It will take some more time to work out an “acceptable formula”, he said. “NCP admits Congress will have an upper hand. Going by the number of candidates and capacity to put up a challenge, Congress is of the opinion of contesting more seats than the earlier formula of 125 seats each,” Thorat told reporters.

He was speaking after a meet at the residence of NCP leader Dhanan­jay Munde. “The Cong­ress-NCP seat-sharing deal can be announc­ed on October 2, when another meet of the two parties is scheduled,” he said.