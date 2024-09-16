 Congress Leader Seeks Police Action Against CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis For Claiming Ganpati Idol Seized In Karnataka
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCongress Leader Seeks Police Action Against CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis For Claiming Ganpati Idol Seized In Karnataka

Congress Leader Seeks Police Action Against CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis For Claiming Ganpati Idol Seized In Karnataka

Maharashtra Congress legal cell head advocate Raviprakash Jadhav, in his complaint to Colaba police station, alleged Shinde and Fadnavis, in a bid to inflame passions, had claimed police in Congress-ruled Karnataka had seized a Ganesh idol.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai, Sep 16: A Maharashtra Congress functionary on Monday submitted a complaint to Mumbai police seeking action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly making communal statements.

Maharashtra Congress legal cell head advocate Raviprakash Jadhav, in his complaint to Colaba police station, alleged Shinde and Fadnavis, in a bid to inflame passions, had claimed police in Congress-ruled Karnataka had seized a Ganesh idol.

Read Also
Vice President Dhankhar inaugurates Constitution Temples in 434 ITIs of Maharashtra
article-image

Jadhav claimed Bengaluru police had taken the idol during a Vishva Hindu Parishad protest on September 13 for safekeeping and to ensure they don't get damaged in the melee.

The police later immersed the idol after completing all the rituals and many fact-checking organisations have revealed this, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Seeks Police Action Against CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis For Claiming Ganpati Idol Seized In Karnataka
Congress Leader Seeks Police Action Against CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis For Claiming Ganpati Idol Seized In Karnataka
Video Shows Woman Stealing Newborn Baby A Day After Birth From Bihar Hospital
Video Shows Woman Stealing Newborn Baby A Day After Birth From Bihar Hospital
Squirrel Eats Motichor Laddu From Ganpati Bappa's Hand In Viral Video
Squirrel Eats Motichor Laddu From Ganpati Bappa's Hand In Viral Video
Uttar Pradesh: Mukhtar Ansari Died Of Heart Attack, Not Poisoning, Confirms Magisterial Enquiry
Uttar Pradesh: Mukhtar Ansari Died Of Heart Attack, Not Poisoning, Confirms Magisterial Enquiry
Read Also
Maharashtra: SHRC Urges Immediate Action On Overcrowded Prisons, Suggests To Restore Sub-Jails For...
article-image

"However, for political benefits, Shinde falsely claimed Karnataka police stopped the festival celebration and seized the Ganesh idol. Fadnavis also shared similar misinformation from his X account," Jadhav claimed in his complaint.

"BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also spread false information and tried to stoke communal tension. Spreading of such fake news could be done for political benefits ahead of state elections. Police should take serious note and take action against them," the Congress functionary said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Leader Seeks Police Action Against CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis For Claiming Ganpati Idol...

Congress Leader Seeks Police Action Against CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis For Claiming Ganpati Idol...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Organises Bootcamp Under CM Youth Training Scheme; 100 Job Aspirants...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Organises Bootcamp Under CM Youth Training Scheme; 100 Job Aspirants...

Ganesh Utsav: 27-Year-Old Mumbaikar's Initiative To Offer Pen, Pencil & Other Stationery Items To...

Ganesh Utsav: 27-Year-Old Mumbaikar's Initiative To Offer Pen, Pencil & Other Stationery Items To...

Thane: Massive Banner Collapse In Mumbra Affects Traffic Movement, No Injuries Reported; Video

Thane: Massive Banner Collapse In Mumbra Affects Traffic Movement, No Injuries Reported; Video

Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran Buys Duplex Apartment For ₹30 Crore In Bandra's Pali Hill

Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran Buys Duplex Apartment For ₹30 Crore In Bandra's Pali Hill