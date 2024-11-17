 Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP 'Stole' Maharashtra Govt With Industrialist's Aid
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP 'Stole' Maharashtra Govt With Industrialist's Aid

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP 'Stole' Maharashtra Govt With Industrialist's Aid

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

Nagpur: The leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday delved into the American poll lexicon to latch onto the provocative word ‘stole’ to bolster his exaggerated allegation of how the BJP had ousted the elected government in Maharashtra, prodded by an industrialist.

Without bothering to substantiate his claim, Rahul further suggested that a political guy was at work and the obliging industrialist was given on a platter prime Mumbai land worth Rs 1000 crore.

“The BIP spent crores to engineer splits in other parties and bought elected members to bring about the downfall of an elected government. Now you all know where the money came from. It did not rain from the skies," Gandhi said, again by innuenda pointing a finger at the industrialist for funding the split.

He further linked it to 4 “hush-hush meeting with a top BJIP leader in attendance, where the conspiracy to ‘steal’ the government was hatched.” Rahul said this while addressIng two political rallies on Saturday -- first in Amravati and then at Chimur.

