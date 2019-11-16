Congress leader Nitin Salagre is Andheri (E) corporator

But, Salagre informed the caste inquiry committee that evidence of the caste certificate of Leva Patil submitted to the Election Commission by Kesarben was bogus, due to which Kesarben Patel's councillor post was revoked by the caste scrutiny committee after inquiry.

Patel had challenged the decision of the caste scrutiny committee in the Bombay High Court. But rejecting the Kesarben's petition, the HC accepted the Inquiry Committee's decision.

Mayor Mahadeshwar announced the Patel's disqualification in the General Body Meeting on April 11. After getting the order from the Small Causes Court of Justice on Friday afternoon, Mahadeshwar announced Salagre as corporator from the ward 76 in Andheri East.