Congress leader Nitin Salagre is Andheri (E) corporator

Mumbai: Congress leader Nitin Salagre was announced as corporator by mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in the General Body Meeting on Friday. Now, with one more Congress corporator in the BMC, the strength of the party corporator has reached 29.
In the corporation election held in February 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kesarben Murji Patel won the seat from the OBC category from ward 76 in Andheri East, defeating Congress's Nitin Salagre, who was the runner-up as he had secured fewer votes than Patel.
But, Salagre informed the caste inquiry committee that evidence of the caste certificate of Leva Patil submitted to the Election Commission by Kesarben was bogus, due to which Kesarben Patel's councillor post was revoked by the caste scrutiny committee after inquiry.
Patel had challenged the decision of the caste scrutiny committee in the Bombay High Court. But rejecting the Kesarben's petition, the HC accepted the Inquiry Committee's decision.
Mayor Mahadeshwar announced the Patel's disqualification in the General Body Meeting on April 11. After getting the order from the Small Causes Court of Justice on Friday afternoon, Mahadeshwar announced Salagre as corporator from the ward 76 in Andheri East.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)