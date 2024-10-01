Congress Launches 'Laapataa Ladies' Campaign Ahead Of Crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections |

Mumbai: Congress has launched a 'Laapataa Ladies' campaign, inspired by the Kiran Rao-directed film of the same name, to highlight the Eknath Shinde government's performance on women's safety in the lead-up to the Maharashtra elections.

Posters featuring the words 'Laapataa Ladies' have reportedly appeared across the state, accompanied by the alarming statistic, '64,000 women missing in a year,' in Marathi. These posters also include silhouettes that resemble Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The movie Laapataa Ladies, released last year, received widespread praise for its critique of patriarchy delivered through a comedic lens. It has since been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars. Congress' use of the film's title shows the party's message about the government's inability to protect women.

Campaign Specifically Targets Devendra Fadnavis

This campaign follows the recent case of sexual abuse of two schoolgirls in Badlapur, which has sparked outrage across the state. Congress' campaign specifically targets Devendra Fadnavis, who is responsible for the Home portfolio in the state government. During an Assembly session in August of the previous year, Fadnavis acknowledged that 10 percent of the women who go missing in Maharashtra do not return home.

Women are now coming forward to register complaints regarding injustice or crime against them. Maharashtra police have succeeded in 90% of cases in bringing back missing women.

आज महिला अत्यांचारांबाबत अधिक जागरुक झाल्या आहेत. तक्रारींसाठी त्या पुढे येत आहेत. 90% महिलांना… pic.twitter.com/y3KrQSSjbm — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 7, 2023

He stated, "Women's safety is a cause of concern for the country. In Maharashtra, around 64,000 girls and women go missing every year. During the Covid years of 2019 and 2020, the number was consistent, and in 2021, 61,000 cases were registered. While 87 percent of them returned home in 2021, in 2022, the percentage was 86%. We are working to reduce these numbers further." The Congress has seized upon these figures to criticize the current government’s record on women’s safety.

Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Introduced For Women

In response to the growing focus on women's safety and to appeal to female voters, the state government has launched the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'. This program offers financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month to eligible women aged 21-65, provided their family's income is less than ₹2.5 lakh annually.

Tough Fight In Crucial Upcoming Polls

The upcoming election is expected to be a challenging battle between the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance and the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), composed of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the MVA performed strongly, winning 30 of Maharashtra’s 48 seats, and will aim to build on this momentum. Meanwhile, the ruling coalition will seek to regain ground in the upcoming state elections.