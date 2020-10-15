Congress holds a virtual rally in Maharashtra, demands repeal of farm laws

Congress party on Thursday held a farmers' rally at Sangamner, which is the home town of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Balasaheb Thorat, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the BJP led government at the Centre.

The newly appointed Congress party’s in charge of Maharashtra HK Patil alleged that these laws will benefit corporate entities and not the farmers as claimed by BJP. He pointed out that promises made by the Centre have remained on paper including doubling the income of the farmers or providing the minimum support to them.

‘’By abolishing the market committee system set up by the Congress, stockbrokers and black marketers will get free rein,’’ said Patil.

Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan claimed that the Modi government was on the verge of destroying the farmers. ‘’The time has come for us to take to the streets against this black law, to repeal the law, to raise the voice of the peasants,’’ he said.

The virtual rally was addressed by Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh from Aurangabad, Congress Working President Baswaraj Patil and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Patil, Minister of State Vishwajit Kadam, Satej Bunty Patil from Kolhapur, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur from Amravati, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Vadettiwar from Nagpur and Energy Minister Nitin Raut addressed the rally.

LCD, LED, TV screens were set up in 10,000 villages in the state for the virtual rescue of farmers. The rally was telecast live on the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's social media sites including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.