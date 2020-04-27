'Congress goons' arrested for attack on Republic TV's Arnab Goswami granted bail

On Monday, the two people who were arrested in connection with the attack on Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami have been granted bail by Bhoiwada Court.

Earlier, Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray were allegedly attacked while they were on their way back from the Republic studio in Mumbai.

After the incident, Goswami put out a video, claiming that he was physically attacked by goons of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi. "At around 12:15 am, I was driving back from the studio with my wife. My car was overtaken by two people on two bikes. They turned to me, pointed at me, they started hitting my car and trying to break the windowpane," he said in the video.

Later, a complaint was filed by Goswami. Acting on which an FIR was registered by NM Joshi Marg Police station under section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC and two people were arrested.

Earlier, Arnab Goswami had accused Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi of being silent on the mob lynching incident which took place in Maharashtra's Palghar on the night of April 16. In a TV debate, Goswami said that Sonia Gandhi would not have remained silent if Christian padres would have been the victims.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is currently interrogating Arnab Goswami at the NM Joshi Marg Police station. "7 hours and counting. Arnab Goswami’s interrogation continues at Mumbai’s NM Joshi Marg Police Station over Sonia comment," the channel said.