Congress General Secy KC Venugopal to meet Uddhav Thackeray today at Matoshree in Mumbai |

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal is scheduled to meet Shiv Sena [UBT] chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree at 8.30 pm on Monday, April 17. Congress leaders Nana Patole and Balasaheb Thorat will be present as well.

Congress and Shiv Sena to hold meeting to resolve differences over Savarkar issue

The strained relations between Congress and Shiv Sena over the Savarkar issue have prompted the parties to hold a meeting to resolve their differences. The meeting, between Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, has significant political implications as Congress is trying to maintain unity in the Mahavikas Aghadi.

About the Savarkar controversy

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi made a controversial statement about Swatantrayaveer Savarkar. Uddhav Thackeray publicly objected to it and warned the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in a party meeting held at Malegaon that he would not tolerate Savarkar's insult. In response, Congress had to retreat somewhat, and in a meeting of opposition leaders in Delhi, it was decided not to talk about moneylenders, which Congress leaders reportedly approved.

Congress leader's initiative to unite opposition parties

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken the initiative to unite the opposition parties in the country. Discussions are underway among the leaders of the front to avoid expressing opinions on controversial and sensitive issues. As part of this effort, Venugopal is scheduled to travel to Mumbai to meet Thackeray.

Significance of the meeting

The meeting between Venugopal and Thackeray is crucial as Congress wants to maintain unity in the Mahavikas Aghadi, which comprises the Shiv Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Shiv Sena's objection to Rahul Gandhi's statement on Savarkar has strained the alliance, and the meeting aims to resolve the differences.