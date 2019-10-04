Congress fields Ashish Deshmukh against CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Congress Party on Thursday announced its fourth list. With this, it is now clear that Ashish Deshmukh will be fielded against incumbent Devendra Fadnavis.

The Congress had announced two week before that it would field a surprise candidate against Fadnavis. This has raised much expectations. Ashish will keep chief minister Fadnavis on toes.

Ashish is son for former Congress state president, former minister Ranjeet Deshmukh. He had successfully contested the 2014 Assembly election on BJP ticket from Katol Aseembly constituency. But he resigned from his seat and from BJP in October last year after blaming the saffron party for ignoring common man.

He is a well-known advocate of a seperate Vidarbha state. If Congress organisation in Nagpur works for him wholeheartedly, he may put a serious question mark on Fadnavis’ poll fortune.

Deshmukh is Kunbi and belongs to Other Backward Community (OBC) community. In 2014, Fadnavis won by around 50,000 votes margin. His rival and Congress candidate Prafull Gudhade Patil got 54,976 votes.

Deshmukh is a stronger candidate than Gudhade Patil due to his political legacy and with a large number of educational institutions they have.

Meanwhile, the Congress released a list of 19 candidates, including two replacements for the October 21 Assembly poll.

The replacements are Udesingh K Padvi in Place of Mohan Pawan Singh in Nandurbar and Khaisar Azad in place of Prabhakar Manikrao Palodkar from Sillod.