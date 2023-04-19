 Congress demands special assembly session to discuss Kharghar deaths
The 14 deaths are the result of irresponsible and ill-planned style of working of the state government, said MPCC president Nana Patole.

Abhijit MulyeUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole has written to Governor Ramesh Bais demanding a special session of the assembly to discuss the heatstroke tragedy.

The 14 deaths are the result of irresponsible and ill-planned style of working of the state government, he said. “Looking at the clippings in the media one doubts whether the deaths were the outcome of heatstroke or a stampede.

"In either case it is culpable homicide and the Shinde government is hiding the truth. There is a dire need that the incident be thoroughly discussed and debated in order to not repeat any such thing in the future,” Patole wrote.

Patole also blamed the state government for ill-planned spending. “Rs13 crore was spent on the event, yet the government couldn’t provide shade for people.”

“To add insult to injury”, the government has claimed that the timing of the event was decided in consultation with Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, the recipient of the award, he said. “This is like blaming the awardee for the deaths.”

