Congress demands deletion of 44.61 Lakh bogus voters

Mumbai: Ahead of the state elections,The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has sent a list of 44.61 lakh bogus voters to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, demanding that these names be deleted. While replying to the issue, CEC Sunil Arora said that so far 2.16 lakh bogus voters have been deleted and the process to delete the remaining names is going on.

“We submitted in a CD the list of 44.61 lakh voters which were largely duplicate in the list on February 25, 2019. But even after 7 months, the EC has deleted just 2.16 lakh. This is highly objectionable and condemnable. Does the EC trying to help BJP to win this election?” asked Rajesh Sharma, General Secretary of state Congress who represented the party for the review meeting with the EC.

“We have constituted an inquiry into this matter by Vinod Zutshi and we have sent summary of this investigation to the Congress party. I told them in meeting that if they have any objection, they should submit it in writing. The deletion of duplicate voters is ongoing process,” Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner said while addressing the press conference.

The MPCC delegation also included Advocate Gauri Chhabria who is from the legal department of the Congress party.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election in meeting with the CEC on February 25,2019, MPCC had given a list of 44.61 lakh bogus voters with proof to the commission, but even till date not all bogus voters have been deleted, said Sharma. He also said that the there has been a delay on the part the commission to delete these bogus names. If the elections have to be free and fair and also transparent then there is a need for these bogus names to be deleted, he added.