Congress demands deletion of 44.6 lakh bogus voters

MUMBAI: Ahead of the state elections, the MPCC has sent a list of 44.61 lakh bogus voters to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, demanding that these names be deleted.

While replying to the issue, the CEC said that so far 2.16 lakh bogus voters have been deleted and the process to delete the remaining names is going on.

“We submitted the list of 44.61 lakh voters which were largely duplicate in the list on February 25, 2019. But even after 7 months, the EC has deleted just 2.16 lakh. This is highly objectionable. Does the EC trying to help BJP to win this election?” asked Rajesh Sharma, General Secretary of state Congress.

“We have constituted an inquiry into this matter by Vinod Zutshi and we have sent summary of the probe to Congress. I told them that if they have any objection, they should submit it in writing.” Arora said.