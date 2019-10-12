Congress demands action against Wardha university officials; writes to EC

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress has taken a serious stand against Wardha’s Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University (MGIHU) administration’s decision of expelling six backward class research students for penning letters to the prime minister.A delegation led by Congress’s state unit general secretary and spokesperson, Sachin Sawant met the joint chief electoral officer on Saturday at the Mantralaya, where they handed a written complaint urging the electoral authorities to take immediate and action against the university authorities. “Amongst hundreds of students who signed the letter, the authorities chose only six students who belong to backward classes,” said Sawant speaking to the media after his meeting with the electoral officers. “The students neither has any political affiliations nor they promote any political agenda, their only crime is they wrote a letter to the prime minister with a desire to better the situations in the country,” he added. Six students of the university wrote a letter to the prime minister seeking questions on increasing mob lynchings, lock down in Kashmir, NRC and privatisation of government institutions. They were expelled by the authorities under the grounds of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and interference of the judicial process.

In the written complaint, the Congress delegation has questioned if the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given the rights to the MGIHU to initiate such action against the students for the alleged violation of poll codes.

“All those who are asking questions are facing consequences, this is scary and disturbing as such actions are threat to the democracy,” stated Sawant. He also mentioned, such actions by the authorities of a government run institution reflect the ideologies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which promotes Brahmanism in a secular country. Sawant informed, the electoral officers assured him of proper probe in to the matter as the district collector of Wardha has sent a letter to authorities of the university seeking answers. Earlier an FIR was lodged against 49 celebrities who wrote an open to the prime minister raising concern over the increasing mob lynchings in the country. Eventually the FIR was later withdrawn due to lack of substance.