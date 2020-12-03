Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir held in Bengaluru riots case

Bengaluru: In another arrest, former Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir was nabbed by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police for his role in the riots that rocked the city in August. Zakir, who was absconding since October, was arrested in an operation conducted in the early hours of Thursday.

Zakir and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj are two prime accused in the violence that took place on August 11 this year. While Sampath was arrested a fortnight ago, the CCB was constantly on the lookout for Zakir.