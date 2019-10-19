Congress broke the back of banking sector: PM Modi

Our government is here to protect people, not loot them," he assured. Taking a jibe at Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, specifically Baba Siddique and Praful Patel, he said they were linked in a property deal with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide Iqbal Mirchi.

"Earlier there used to be terror attacks in Mumbai, but later, those in the government were busy doing business with Mirchi," said Modi.

Earlier, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan had accused the BJP of stealing credit for projects proposed during the UPA regime. Responding to this, Modi stated, "The BJP completed those projects which the Congress had buried in heaps of files."

He proceeded to list the names of projects, like the trans-Harbour link and the Navi Mumbai airport, which were proposed between 1997 and 2004, during the Congress-NCP rule.

"The BJP government will complete these stalled projects in the next five years and the city of Mumbai will be connected by a superfast metro service," said Modi.

He also claimed, not a single terror attack had occurred in Mumbai in the last five years of his government and said those opposing abrogation of Article 370 and 35a were siding with Pakistan.

"By abrogating Article 370, the government has put an end to those who bred terrorism in the Valley and that is why, by opposing this move, those opposed to the move are supporting these terrorist outfits," asserted Modi.

Speaking about the BJP government in Maharashtra, he said, in the last five years, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government had accelerated development in the state.

"In the last five years, Maharashtra has contributed to the employment of 25 per cent of India," said Modi. He also said the BJP government had been successful in curtailing the real estate mafia.