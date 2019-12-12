Congress, BJP for early merger of PMC Bank

Mumbai: Delegations led by the Opposition BJP as well as ruling MVA alliance partner Congress on Wednesday sought the state government's intervention to provide much-needed relief for the 16 lakh depositors of the scam-tainted PMC Bank through early revival or its merger.
Congress party delegation, led by senior minister Balasaheb Thorat and former MP Eknath Gaikwad, urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to examine the feasibility of the merger of PMC Bank into any other financially sound bank and hold an early meeting with the Reserve Bank of India.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met senior minister Jayant Patil and urged him to expeditiously complete PMC Bank merger with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.
He reminded Patil's announcement that the government is with depositors and will make all efforts to protect their interests and that he has already held talks with the chairman of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB).
Congress party's former legislator Charan Singh Sapra, who was part of a delegation comprising PMC bank depositors, told FPJ,''We appealed to the CM to urgently take up the matter with the Prime Minister for an early decision on merger with public sector banks on the lines of similar mergers in the past.
RBI needs to take a press conference and declare that the deposits of all 16 lakh depositors are secured in the bank.''
Congress leaders and Somaiya in their separate representation said total deposits with PMC Bank are worth Rs 11,000 crore and the fraud will be between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,500 crore.
