Congress alleges weaning importance of CM

Mumbai: In a meeting of senior Congress leaders at Tilak Bhavan on Tuesday, Balasaheb Thorat, the president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), questioned the weaning significance of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis compared to BS Yediyurappa, the CM of Karnataka.

Taking a dig at the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's aerial survey of the flood affected areas in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Thorat said, “This may be the first time in the history of Maharashtra that a survey of flood-affected areas in our state has been carried out without the presence any representative of our state.”

Shah was accompanied by Yediyurappa when he surveyed flood affected areas in Karnataka. Shah took to Twitter to inform, both the central and state ministries were totally committed to help the flood affected people of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Whereas Thorat blamed the Narendra Modi government for not declaring Maharshtra floods as ‘L-3’ disaster. There by, no providing adequate assistance to flood affected people of Sangli and Kolhapur. "This shows the apathetic approach of the central government towards Maharashtra, which has suffered more loss," said Thorat.

Thorat complained Modi did not even mention about Maharashtra floods till now. He further mentioned, now with the water levels receding, there are growing fears of illness and the government needs to take stock of the situation. The centre's monetary help is required right now. Thorat said volunteers from Maharshtra Pradesh Youth Congress will be conducting sanitation campaigns in the flood affected areas of Sangli and Kolhapur, between August 16-21.

Thorat also informed, as the floods have rendered a large number of civilians homeless. He said, a delegation of Congress party leaders will meet CM Devendra Fadnavis today. "We have a few demands and will be requesting CM to waive the loans of farmers from the flood affected areas. Apart from the crops being destroyed, they have even lost their livestock and fodder," said Thorat.