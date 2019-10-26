Congress accepts people’s mandate, says Balasaheb Thorat

Mumbai: The Congress state unit president, Balasaheb Thorat, stated that the party accepts the people’s mandate and is thus ready to do the job of the opposition.

“The opposition has been formed for the next five years. Thus, we will do our job with utmost dedication and counter the atrocities of the ruling government,” said Thorat at a press conference on Friday.

He also mentioned that the assembly election was a learning experience for the party, thus they will be working to strengthen their base in Maharashtra to increase its reach among the people.

“We need to strategise our party operations. We need to reach out to more and more people in urban areas, which will improve our performance,” added Thorat. He also informed that the independent candidates who have won the poll, have showed interest to join the Congress.

Expressing his unhappiness on the exit polls, conducted on the eve of counting of votes, the Congress president stated with the exit polls, media houses tried to distract the people’s attention from real issues, but the reality is shown in the results.

“The BJP was claiming there was no opposition left. The mandate showed where the opposition stands right now,” he said.

Thorat added the poll results reflect the anger of the Maharashtratrians against the ruling dispensation, and it was due to the increase in farmers' suicides, unemployment and high taxes that they looked for alternatives.

“The BJP took the voters for granted. Instead of identifying local issues, they were blowing their trumpet on the Kashmir issue and Balakot airstrikes,” said the Congress president, highlighting the fact the local election required local issues redressed.