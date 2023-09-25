'Congratulations Trolling Gang...': Maha BJP Hits Back At Opposition For Sharing Video Of Fadnavis Allegedly Pushing Nagpur Citizen During Floods |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has responded to allegations made by the opposition regarding the alleged manhandling of citizens during Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Devendra Fadnavis' visit to Nagpur on Sunday. Videos were released by the BJP to refute these accusations.

During the visit, it was reported that some citizens wanted DCM Fadnavis to visit their homes, but police appeared to prevent them. However, Devendra Fadnavis took the initiative to visit their homes. The party stated that only a selective portion of the video was circulated by the opposition to support their claims.

BJP's Scathing Response To Opposition

The BJP did not mince words when responding to the opposition's actions. They congratulated former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress for seemingly prioritising the work of the so-called 'trolling gang' over constructive opposition duties.

Viral Video Sparks Controversy

A video of Devendra Fadnavis engaging with distressed citizens in Nagpur went viral on social media platforms. In the footage, he can be seen talking to residents who were expressing their dissatisfaction with the authorities' response to the city's flooding crisis. The video takes a controversial turn when Fadnavis appears to forcefully push a man who was attempting to communicate with him.

Opposition Criticises Fadnavis

Maharashtra Congress took to social media to criticize the Deputy CM's actions, calling him 'arrogant' for his behaviour toward citizens reporting flood damage. They questioned whether such actions were indicative of an abuse of power.

सत्तेचा माज...



मदत मागणार्‍या पूरामुळे त्रस्त नागरिकाला फडणवीसांनी दिला धक्का! pic.twitter.com/SvbVT44YWj — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) September 24, 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) also condemned DCM Fadnavis' actions, labeling them as 'arrogance of power.' They emphasized the Deputy CM's push to a flood-affected citizen asking for help.

Nagpur Gripped by Flooding

The incident occurred amidst severe flooding in Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital, caused by relentless rainfall. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes as floodwaters submerged entire neighbourhoods.

Approximately 10,000 residences were breached by the floodwaters and distressing visuals showed citizens wading through knee-deep water on the streets. Tragically, four lives were lost and at least 400 individuals had to be relocated to safer areas from the affected regions, according to reports from the news agency PTI.

