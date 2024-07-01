 'Congratulate Men In Blue, Not Shelar,' Says LOP Ambadas Danve As Opposition Stages Walkout
Danve, who was joined by other opposition members, took strong objection to Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe for not allowing them to speak on the issue.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
LOP Ambadas Danve |

The opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council staged a walkout on Monday over the treasury members’ attempt to move a resolution congratulating BJP MLA and BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar, and not the Indian cricket team, for winning the T20 World Cup in the West Indies on Saturday. The Leader of Opposition, Ambadas Danve, claimed that the treasury members should have moved the resolution to congratulate the men in Blue, and not Shelar.

Danve, who was joined by other opposition members, took strong objection to Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe for not allowing them to speak on the issue, but allowing the treasury members to express their views. After staging a walkout, Danve told mediapersons that the Deputy Chairperson did not allow the opposition to congratulate the Indian cricket team. Instead, the presiding officer was allowing the treasury members to speak, which was not acceptable.

"The Indian team should have been congratulated as they really worked hard for the victory. But the BJP members were congratulating Shelar, which is an insult to the Indian players and the country," he said. Danve also alleged that BJP leaders had nothing to do with the country, as they were keen to promote their own leaders, party, and themselves.

