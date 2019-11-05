Cong-NCP say they are working out an alternative to form non-BJP govt in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, one senior party leader each from Congress and NCP have confirmed that the UPA allies are trying to chalk out an alternative to keep the BJP out of power in the state.

The development comes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday where the two leaders discussed the political situation in the state.

Though Pawar has denied any role in the formation of the next government in Maharashtra, sources have learnt that attempts are being made between NCP and Shiv Sena to reach an understanding, where the Shiv Sena will support UPA alliance from outside.

The NCP had won 54 seats while its ally Congress garnered 44 in the Maharashtra assembly elections held on October 21.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together. The delay in government formation has been caused by differences in the two parties on power-sharing.

Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. But Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state assembly. The results of assembly polls were announced on October 24.