Cong, NCP miffed as farm loan waiver banners in Aurangabad only credit Sena

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president and cabinet minister, Balasaheb Thorat, said, the decisions of the government are collectively taken by the cabinet ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the credit does not go only to any one single party.

“All the cabinet decisions are taken jointly by the ministers of all the constituent parties and the credit doesn't go to a single party,” said Thorat addressing a media briefing.

Thorat's statement came hours after Shiv Sena allies - the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) expressed displeasure at the Sena getting full credit for the proposed farm loan waiver.

“The Sena, Congress and NCP are working together, keeping the Common Minimum Program (CMP) in mind, to ensure there is smooth governance in the state. We are working here as a team, hence the credit goes to all three parties,” added Thorat.

Days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray proposed a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for the farmers of Maharashtra, hoardings with photographs of Uddhav alongside that of the late Sena founder Bal Thackeray were put up in Aurangabad, lauding the government's decision.

There were no pictures of the top leaders of the NCP and Congress, with whom the Sena formulated the alliance after severing ties with its ally of 30 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier in the day, president of the Aurangabad Congress unit, Namdevrao Pawar, also slammed the move to put up these posters, calling it unfair.

“The decision came from an alliance government and the decision to put hoardings of only one party is unfair. They should have also included the pictures of Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi in the hoardings,” said Pawar.

Meanwhile, Sena district president and member of the legislative council (MLC) Ambadas Danve stated the hoardings were displayed by party volunteers in a fit of emotion.

“The hoardings were displayed by local party volunteers in a fit of emotion and the high command wasn't aware of the move. Henceforth we will ensure the leaders of alliance parties also get a prominent place in the posters,” stated Danve.