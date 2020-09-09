Cong and NCP allege graft in BJP’s Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan

The Comptroller and Auditor General’s scathing remarks that Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan implemented by the previous BJP led government has triggered NCP and Congress to open salve against the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena’s ruling ally Congress party slammed the Fadnavis government and alleged that CAG report has clearly exposed the corruption in carrying out Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant claimed that the state has lost Rs 10,000 crore and demanded that Fadnavis, who was the architect of the Abhiyan, should owe a moral responsibility and resign from the post of leader of opposition in the state assembly.

Sawant demanded that the state government should conduct a judicial inquiry as the Abhiyan was implemented without transparency and the money was spent recklessly. He said the CAG has rapped the Fadnavis government saying that there was little impact which was visible despite spending Rs 9,674 crore between 2015 and 2019. The CAG pointed out that the scheme failed to meet the objectives of raising the groundwater level.

The NCP state president and Minister of Water Resources Jayant Patil claimed that the much publicised Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan has turned out to be Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne (day-dreaming). ‘’We had repeatedly argued that there was huge corruption in the implementation of Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan and it will not serve any purpose. This has come true after CAG made serious observations,’’ he noted.

Patil further said that Fadnavis government carried out a huge publicity campaign in support of the Abhiyan but the truth has come to the fore now.

However, BJP has denied these charges saying that it was unreasonable to evaluate the Jalayukta Shivar Abhiyan after studying only 0.17 per cent of the total work done in the state. The success of this scheme cannot be questioned.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar strongly defended that the Abhiyan was a great success and said a total of 6,41,560 works were carried out in the state. Of these, the CAG inspected only 1,128 works which means that 99.83 percent of the works have not been checked. Shelar denied corruption charges as the CAG has not made any observations in that regard. He instead said that the CAG recommendations were less critical in nature.