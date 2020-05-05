Confusion reigns over the opening of liquor shops in Navi Mumbai

They had queued up since early morning but returned home after they were told that the local body had not permitted the liquor shops to open.

Citizens were under the impression that liquor shops would open from Monday morning following the state excise department’s circular issued on late Sunday night.

However, the local body on Saturday night cleared that liquor shops will remain closed as it comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which falls under the Red zone as per the central government guidelines. A B Misal, commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had issued his statement through a video. He said, “Many electronic media were running news of the opening of liquor shops. However, I would like to clear that NMMC comes under the MMR which falls under the Red zone and liquor shops are not allowed,” said Misal.

Despite the state excise department issued a fresh circular, the liquor shops remain closed in Navi Mumbai. Even, the police commissioner of Navi Mumbai tweeted that all liquor and wine shops will remain closed under the Navi Mumbai police commissioner area till the lockdown. He tweeted, “All the liquor and wine selling shops will remain closed in Navi Mumbai police commissioner area of responsibility till lockdown. Don’t rush or purchase in black or clandestinely. It may be spurious and dangerous. As a sensible citizen inform us for action against one (sic)”.

However, tipplers were seen queued up outside liquor shops across the city. More than 500 people had gathered in Belapur on Sunday evening, expecting that liquor shops will open. However, they were dispersed by the police. Even, police had to resort force to disperse them in Panvel.