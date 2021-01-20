Confusion over offline reopening of schools cleared

The office of the deputy director of education (DYDE), Mumbai division cleared the confusion on Wednesday by issuing a letter saying the final decision regarding reopening of schools offline in Mumbai will be taken by the ground level district authorities, respective municipal corporations and school managements.

Initially on January 20, the state education officer of Mumbai north and DYDE, Mumbai division issued a letter stating, "Schools have been given permission to reopen offline lectures for Standard 5 to 8 from January 27, 2021."

This led to confusion among students, parents, teachers and school principals. But the confusion was then cleared by the office of deputy director of education, Mumbai division. Sandeep Sangve, deputy director of education, Mumbai division, issued a letter later on Wednesday clarifying, "Final decision regarding reopening of schools offline will be taken by the ground level district education authorities, respective municipal corporations and school managements."

Currently, all schools in Mumbai will remain shut offline until further notice, as per directions of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department.