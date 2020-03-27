Confinement and distancing: Youth face similar issues around the world

Mumbai: Youngsters including students and working youth in different parts of Europe, United States of America (USA) and Asia are going through a tough home quarantine period with difficulties in managing their studies and jobs abroad.

Some youth are facing military personnel on the streets if they venture out while others have not stepped out since 20 to 30 consecutive days.

In Italy, Francesca Pederzoli, an architect who resides at Modena, Italy, said, "I have been locked in my house for over 4 weeks now and now have started to feel I am in jail. The health system in the north of Italy is excellent, but now because of the coronavirus it has started to collapse.

" Fede Nazi, a student who lives in Milan, Italy, said, "We have been locked in our homes since March 8, 2020. I live in Milan which is the center of most cases of the pandemic. There are hundreds of people dying everyday. The entire country is paralysed."