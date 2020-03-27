Confinement and distancing: Youth face similar issues around the world

Mumbai: Youngsters including students and working youth in different parts of Europe, United States of America (USA) and Asia are going through a tough home quarantine period with difficulties in managing their studies and jobs abroad.
Some youth are facing military personnel on the streets if they venture out while others have not stepped out since 20 to 30 consecutive days.
In Italy, Francesca Pederzoli, an architect who resides at Modena, Italy, said, "I have been locked in my house for over 4 weeks now and now have started to feel I am in jail. The health system in the north of Italy is excellent, but now because of the coronavirus it has started to collapse.
" Fede Nazi, a student who lives in Milan, Italy, said, "We have been locked in our homes since March 8, 2020. I live in Milan which is the center of most cases of the pandemic. There are hundreds of people dying everyday. The entire country is paralysed."
Emanuela Nobile, a student of Pyschology who lives in Genoa, Italy, said, " Doctors and nurses are working round the clock and some are slipping into depression and committing suicide." In South East Asia and Japan also there are restrictions on the citizenry's movement.
"Only one member from each family can go out even to buy vegetables. There are army personnel on the streets of Malaysia. We are not allowed to go out all the time," said Siva Ramasamy, a voluntary worker who lives in Kuala Lumpur.
Even technological advancement hasn't really stopped the spread of the virus in Japan. Yui Terao, a student and traveller from Tokyo, Japan, said, "All major events including Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been cancelled or postponed.
Tokyo is the financial capital like Mumbai but we are facing huge economical damage. It is holiday season in Japan so there are high risks of the virus spreading to more people." However, Ruiz from Spain has a message for India. A stitch in time saves nine.
"I hope India can control the situation and contain the spread of the virus in time. Many people are getting infected in Spain every day because everything was too slow here and we did not take immediate precautionary and safety measures," said Idoia Ruiz, a photographer and young professional from Spain.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)