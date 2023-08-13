‘Concerning...Will Talk To Sharad Pawar’: Raut Amid Speculations Over Pawar Uncle-Nephew Duo Closed Door Meeting

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Amid speculations over NCP leader Sharad Pawar meeting his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pwar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday expressed concerns over the rumours and mentioned plans to discuss the matter with Sharad Pawar.

“These rumours are concerning. We will talk about it to Sharad Pawar…,” said Raut.

Earlier in the day, Raut compared the meeting between the Pawars to the meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Narendra Modi, highlighting that such interactions aren't unusual in politics.

He mentioned that Sharad Pawar is expected to clarify his position in the coming days. Raut speculated that Sharad Pawar might have advised Ajit Pawar to return to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a political alliance, similar to his decision after the unexpected swearing-in ceremony in 2019. Raut downplayed the secrecy of the meeting, emphasising that unpredictable events are common in politics. He also suggested that Sharad Pawar might have encouraged Ajit Pawar to attend the INDIA bloc's upcoming meeting in Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar avoided media attention by leaving his official convoy

The meeting between the Pawar uncle-nephew duo took place behind closed doors in Pune on Saturday at the residence of industrialist Atul Chordia while both were in Pune for public functions. Ajit Pawar avoided media attention by leaving his official convoy and using a different car to reach the meeting. Jayant Patil was also present at the closed-door discussion.

Over a month ago, Ajit Pawar and the NCP MLAs supporting him joined the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, with Ajit Pawar becoming the deputy chief minister. Despite initial tensions, questions arose about Sharad Pawar's future plans. While Sharad Pawar remains an important figure in the opposition's INDIA bloc, he faced criticism for sharing a stage with PM Modi.

This recent meeting isn't the first between Sharad Pawar and his nephew since the split. The context includes Sharad Pawar's hesitation to take action against Ajit Pawar following his earlier rebellion, which had caused uncertainties within the NCP. The question of which faction represents the true NCP still remains unresolved.

Ajit Pawar, who aligned with the BJP, reaffirmed that the NCP remains unified since the split and has been attempting to persuade Sharad Pawar to support the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.