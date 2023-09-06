Complete Thane's Development Work By December Without Compromising On Quality, Says Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai

Maharashtra Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai | File

Thane: The district has received increased funds for 2023-24 in the annual plan of the District Planning Committee. These funds are expected to be spent 100 per cent and the prescribed procedures should be completed by the month of October, and the projects should be completed by December without compromising on quality, Shambhuraj Desai, Guardian Minister of the Thane district and State Excise Minister said on Tuesday.

Desai reviewed various projects of the government in Thane.

Present during the meet were Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, MP Shrikant Shinde, MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, Niranjan Davkhare, Ramesh Patil, Sanjay Kelkar, Kumar Ailani, Shantaram More, Raees Sheikh, Daulat Daroda, Balaji Kinikar, Vishwanath Bhoir, Geeta Jain, Thane district Collector and District Planning Committee Member Secretary Ashok Shingare, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manuj Jindal, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, Additional Police Commissioner Sanjay Jadhav, District Police Superintendent Vikram Deshmane, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhausaheb Dangde, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aziz Shaikh, Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajay Vaidya, District Planning Officer Vaibhav Kulkarni and heads of various government departments and heads of offices.

While taking a detailed review of the district annual planning committee fund allocation and future planning, Desai said, "Thane district has received Rs 132 crore more funds this year than last year. The Code of Conduct may come into effect at any time after January 2024. Considering this, in order to spend this fund by the end of December this year, the relevant agencies should submit complete proposals for administrative approval by the end of September. In any case, the works should be started by completing all the prescribed procedures by the month of October and these works should be completed by December, while doing this, attention should also be paid to the quality of the works. There will be no dearth of funds to carry out quality public works."

Responding to MP Shinde's questions on the deteriorating health system in Thane, Desai said that Public Health Minister Tanaji Sawant will separately review it.

During the meet the members of the District Planning Committee expressed concern about the increasing unauthorized construction in Thane district. In this regard Desai ordered the Collector, all Municipal Commissioners, District Magistrates and Tehsildars to immediately stop unauthorised constructions in their jurisdiction and take action against them.

At the beginning of the meeting, Thane district Collector Ashok Shingare welcomed Desai and all other committee members present and informed the hall about the district Annual Planning Fund. He said that Rs 618 crore funds were sanctioned for 2022-23 from the District Annual Plan were fully spent. This year, an allocation of 750 crores has been approved for the year 2023-24 and an increase of 132 crores has been received over last year. In this, increased funds have been approved for Zilla Parishad schemes, health facilities, municipal sector, school repair, women and child welfare, police system and dynamic administration.

The minutes of the meeting held on 11 November 2022 and its compliance report were presented to the House for approval.

Vehicle from District Planning Fund to Government Offices

On this occasion, the keys of the new government vehicle purchased from the district planning fund for the tehsil offices of Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Murbad, Mira-Bhayander along with the district supply office were handed over by Desai to the concerned authorities.

