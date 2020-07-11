Complete lockdown in Uran from Monday

Navi Mumbai: After Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Raigad district administration has decided to reimpose a complete lockdown in Uran taluka from Monday for four days. During the lockdown, only essential services will be allowed and essential commodities will be home delivered.

In the past week, the Uran taluka has seen a sharp rise in positive cases of coronavirus. On the line of NMMC and PMC, the lockdown will be imposed strictly. However, the JNPT has been excluded from the lockdown and other government offices will work with a limited workforce.

The number of positive cases in Uran taluka has reached 438 of which 154 is active cases and 10 people have died due to coronavirus infection.

“The lockdown will be imposed from 5 am on July 13 and will continue till the midnight on July 16,” said Dattatre Navle, a divisional officer of Raigad district.

During the lockdown, there will be a prohibition in the movement of vehicles except those carrying perishable items or attached to essential services. However, the tourists’ vehicles crossing the city will be allowed. Since the JNPT will be open, heavy vehicles will be allowed. The manufacturing unit which is in operation will continue to function as usual.

The number of positive cases in Raigad district has crossed 6300 and 180 died due to coronavirus. After Panvel, Uran is the most affected due to coronavirus in Raigad district. There are one municipal corporation and 15 talukas in Raigad district. However, 3686 people have also recovered in the district with a 57% recovery rate.

Meanwhile, NMMC saw the highest number of positive cases of coronavirus on Friday with 361. The local body has already imposed 10 days of strict lockdown. According to a senior civic official, the rise in the number of positive cases is due to mass level screening in containment zones where they had imposed a lockdown on July 1. “We have already screened more than one lakh people in 40,000 houses in containment zones and people found with mild symptoms were sent for swab test,” said the official. He added that because of extensive contact tracing the high number of cases are seen. “But we do not need to panic as we are able to trace infected persons and can break the chain in further transmission,” added the official.