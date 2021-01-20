Complete civic renovations works by June-end: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to BMC

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed Mumbai civic officials to complete the beautification of pedestrian pathways, flyovers, and traffic islands, as well as toilet block, food hub and bus stop renovation works before the end of June.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said Thackeray asked the officials to focus on deepening and widening of nullahs along with their cleaning to prevent water logging during monsoon. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal gave a presentation about how the pathways are being beautified, it added.