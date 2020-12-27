Complaint in magistrate court against Payal Rohatgi

A complaint has been filed against actor and model Payal Rohatgi for communal tweets at the Andheri magistrate court on December 23.

Recently a sessions court in Dindoshi had dismissed the appeal filed by the complainant against a January order of another Andheri magistrate court in a similar complaint against Rohatgi.

In this fresh complaint filed by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh against Rohatgi, he has told the court that the Amboli police has failed to take action against Rohatgi after he approached it in June this year that he found objectionable.

The 27-year-old Andheri resident has earlier filed a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, which has resulted in the court directing the police to probe the issue.

Advocate Deshmukh said in his complaint that Rohatgi has time and again spread hatred against a particular religious community on social media and has been influencing her followers against the community.

The complaint pointed to her tweets on June 4 and June 7, in one of which she responded to a journalist’s tweet in support of a then-jailed anti-CAA activist. Deshmukh said that Rohatgi’s tweet is “extremely derogatory” to followers of a particular religion and defaming women of the community.

The advocate said he had approached the Amboli police on June 8, but the police have not registered an FIR against her yet. His complaint also stated that the twitter handle was suspended for violating twitter guidelines and hence it is crystal clear she was spreading hatred.