Complainant asked to produce govt sanction in case against Kangana Ranaut

An Andheri magistrate court has asked the complainant, a lawyer by profession, to show whether he has taken sanction from the state or Central government in a complaint filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for calling Mumbai Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Complainant is directed to show if he has taken sanction as per Section 196 of the CrPC,” metropolitan magistrate CP Kashid said.

Section 196 of the CrPC pertains to sanctions to be taken from the state or Central government before the court can take cognizance for prosecution for offences against the state or conspiracy to commit such offences.

Among offences that advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh had sought that court take cognizance of against the actor are offences of malicious acts to outrage, insult religious feelings (IPC 295A) and imputations prejudicial to national integration (153B) as well as waging war or attempting to wage war against India (121) or conspiring for it (121A).

He had said in his complaint before the court in October last year that Kangana has now stepped above the law and called the city as PoK from her official twitter handle. He alleged that she called the state home minister as ‘Taliban’. The advocate stated that her tweets have maligned the country, its police, authorised government bodies and hurt the feelings of Mumbai Police, its retired officers and Mumbaikars.

The complaint further stated that she had termed the judiciary as ‘Pappu Sena’ and committed contempt of court. He said that he had approached the Andheri police to register an FIR against her, but that the matter made no progress though his statement was taken. Deshmukh said he would be applying for sanction before the state government so that Kangana is prosecuted.