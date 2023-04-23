Committed to making Nagpur the best city in India: Devendra Fadnavis

File

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday gave a glimpse of various schemes and plans that the government is implementing for Nagpur and said that the state government is committed to make it the best city of the nation.

Nagpur a city of strategic importance

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur shall soon get two runways. This is very significant from the point of view of the projected increase in India’s domestic air passenger traffic in the near future. Nagpur has a natural advantage due to its geographical location. We have several other schemes including drinking water, solid waste management as per the international standards, connecting the city with nearby small towns with Metro services and making the city pothole-free and developing it as a logistics hub, Fadnavis said.

He was speaking at the Nagpur Metro chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (DREDAI).

City has recently won top award for beautification & cleanliness in the state

Nagpur is evolving since past decade. The city has recently won top award for beautification and cleanliness in the state. Adequate funds too, have been allocated for the city in the state budget. Development of new drinking water facility is in the last stage. The city is also ahead of other cities in sewage treatment. Recently It has also entered into agreement with a Swidish firm for solid waste management as per the international standards. That is expected to take off in another 18 months, the DCM said.

The government is also trying to boost the real estate sector as it leads to generation of employment. Nagpur already has 40km of Metro network. In the second phase it’ll be extended to nearby suburban areas. This will help the real estate sector, the Fadnavis, an MLA from Nagpur South-West constituency said and added that the state government is also bringing in new policies and stricter implementation of rules to ensure easy and adequate availability of sand.