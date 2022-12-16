Commissioner has assured that proper investigation will be done: Shraddha Walkar's father

Representational image | File

Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar said that due to the match of DNA, this case has become even stronger. Walkar met Meera Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey and demanded action against the then Tulinj police officer for not acting on Shraddha's November 2020 complaint against her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla.Walkar said that Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey has assured Walkar to take action.

Vikas Walkar met Police Commissioner Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Madhukar Pandey today, accompanied by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya. After meeting Commissioner Pandey, Walkar said that Pandey has assured him that Their complaint will be investigated.

Walkar met Commissioner Pandey and alleged that in November 2020, when Shraddha was badly beaten up by Aftab Poonawala, she had given a written complaint to the Tulinj police, but the police did not take any action on that complaint. After this, when Walkar came to know that Shraddha was missing, Manikpur police delayed in taking her complaint, due to which Poonawala got an opportunity to destroy the evidence of Shraddha's murder.

