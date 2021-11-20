'Commercial operations of Navi Mumbai International Airport by 2024 end' claims CIDCO Vice Chairman and MD Sanjay Mukherjee

The commercial operation of the most awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project is expected to start by the end of 2024. In a series of tweets, CIDCO’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee updated on various projects including NMIA on Saturday.

Dr Mukherjee updated that CIDCO’s share of the work at the airport is now almost completed. The concessionaire, Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) has already started its share of the work on August 4 right in earnest.

Larsen and Toubro have been appointed as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors. “The Commercial Operation Date of the #Airport is now expected on 31st of December 2024,” he said in a Tweet.

Several citizens had inquired about an update on the NMIA project which was delayed due to several reasons, from land acquisition to getting various clearances from government bodies. Dr Mukherjee apologised for the late response and clarified that it was needed to tie up the loose ends of this much-anticipated project.

He said that the Board of Directors of CIDCO was recently appraised of the progress of the NMIA project. The matter was also reviewed by the Chief Minister, secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Chief Secretary of Maharashtra in the Pragati meeting.

The Land Acquisition of the project has now been completed. The land development works, re-coursing of Ulwe river, and shifting of extra high voltage transmission (EHVT) is almost completed with some minor works. In addition, only 2.77 Ha land remains to be handed over to the concessionaire.

NMIA is being developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, where CIDCO holds 26% of the equity and MIAL holds 74%. In another statement, Dr Mukherjee said that the NMIA is planned with a passenger capacity of 60 million passengers and a cargo capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum. This, along with the Mumbai Airport, is expected to cater to the demand of the MMR region. This shall be the first urban dual airport system in India.

He added that the project is expected to increase the national GDP by 1% and State GPD by 5%. It will also generate 1 lakh direct and 2.5 lakh indirect employment. The Project Affected People PAP) shall naturally get this benefit as well, and CIDCO will be training them.

He also updated on the water transport project. The Nerul jetty shall be completed by November end and MMB is expected to start water transport services from January. Another jetty is proposed at the airport. Other projects like the proposed CST-Panvel elevated fast train, CSIA Mankhurd Metro are in various stages of planning.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 06:39 PM IST