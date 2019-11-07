Comments against government: Chandrakant Patil threatens lawyer with defamation suit

Mumbai: BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has threatened Kolhapur-based lawyer Kalyani Mangave with defamation, after she released a video in Facebook stating the BJP government has failed to tackle the floods in western Maharashtra.

The BJP failed to win a single seat in western Maharashtra, a traditional bastion of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). After the poll results on October 24, Patil, at a press conference in Kolhapur, took a jibe at the voters of Kolhapur stating, “The world will progress through the path of development, but Kolhapur will remain at the same place”.

The statement has hurt the sentiments of the residents of Kolhapur, which led to severe outrage on the social media.

Mangave on the issue, posted a video on the Facebook stating the people of Kolhapur votes for those who works for the people of Maharashtra. In the video she also mentioned, the government of Maharashtra has denied funds to the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation for the revival of roadways.

“I have not said anything that will insult or malign the image of Mr. Patil, yet I have been sent a notice,” said Mangave, speaking to the Free Press Journal.

Mangave received the defamation notice from Patil’s office on Tuesday, asking her to apologise in public forum.

She further added, two days after her video went viral, troll brigade of the BJP made abusive statements against her over social media. BJP worker Gayatri Raut posted remarks on social media platforms questioning Malgave’s character and dignity.

“The video is on public domain, I have only spoken about how the government has failed to tackle the floods. It seems people can’t even express their opinion in a democracy,” she added.

Mangave, who is also spokesperson of Maharashtra Youth Congress, believe it’s only because of her political alienation BJP has targeted her.

State congress president Balasaheb Thorat also extended support to her and affirmed her of support of the Congress.

Meanwhile, Mangave has not responded to the letter, but she stands on her decision to not bend down in front of BJP and is looking forward to counter this in a legal manner.